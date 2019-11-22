Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec shares excitement over reuniting with his niece very soon

Christmas could not come any sooner for Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec! The professional dancer is counting down the days till he is reunited with his niece Zala. Taking to his Instagram page to share a sweet snap of the three-month-old tot, Aljaz - who is married to fellow Strictly pro Janette Manrara - wrote: "December can't come soon enough. See you soon my little thing."

The post comes shortly after Aljaz opened up about his plans to start a family with his wife, with the 29-year-old telling HELLO!: "Definitely in the future, yes, we do want to have kids, of course. We both love kids. And especially now, my little niece brings it out even more. I can't wait – every single time when I get a chance to go home – to go and see her. Plus, we're going to be godparents, brilliant, we just found that out. So I can't wait! It's the first time. It's exciting, isn't it?!"

Exclusive: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec reveal why they will renew their wedding vows

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE

"I know! Twice, actually, because my cousin's daughter back in Miami, I just became her godmother as well. So [there's] lots of kids in our family these days!" said Janette. The Strictly favourite added: "It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad. So it's definitely going to happen. When, we don't know, we'll see. We're kind of taking it slowly. A dancer's career can be quite short, especially when you reach a certain level, and work is going so good for us at the moment that is the priority."

MORE: John Torode and wife Lisa Faulkner's first dance looked magical

They also revealed their plans to potentially renew their wedding vows, two years after their big celebration. The couple had three celebrations in London, Janette's home state of Florida and Aljaz's native country of Slovenia. "We got married three times, so we had two renewals of the vows done within a week," said Aljaz. "But it was a beautiful time, wasn't it?" Janette, 35, added: "Yes, it was the perfect wedding. Weddings, I guess you could say. I have a few friends actually who have just renewed their vows – Jake Wood and Alison Wood, he was my partner on Strictly in 2014 and they just renewed their vows, and it was so romantic and beautiful to see them do that. So, I don't know, maybe... yes."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.