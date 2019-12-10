Caitlyn Jenner had an incredible time taking part in I'm a Celebrity with the rest of her new celebrity friends, but on Tuesday evening the reality star returned home to Malibu – where she was treated with a sweet surprise from her daughters. Kendall and Kylie Jenner had organised for a bunch of balloons to be placed in their dad's living room, which spelled out 'welcome home'. Clearly touched by the thoughtful gesture, Caitlyn shared a photo of the display on her Instagram account, accompanied by the caption: "Thank you my baby’s @kendalljenner @kyliejenner." Fans were quick to comment on Caitlyn's post, with one writing: "Your family need to be so proud of you! You did so well," while another wrote: "You should have won Caitlyn!"

The I Am Cait star came in joint fifth place with Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle, with the pair both leaving the jungle on Friday evening. Fans were heartbroken for Caitlyn when she had nobody there to greet her on the famous bridge, but she was later surprised at her hotel by her partner Sophia Hutchins, who had flown out from the States to be there. While Caitlyn's famous family kept quiet while she took part in the reality TV show, her youngest daughters both liked posts about their dad in the jungle, and Kendall even shared a photo of Caitlyn on her Instagram Stories, which was accompanied by the caption: "Always rooting for you, strongest person in the world. Just cuz I'm not posting doesn't mean I'm not supporting. I love my dad! Everyone chill."

Caitlyn spent three weeks in the Australian jungle

Caitlyn made some close friends in the Australian jungle and it was later revealed that rugby star James Haskell had gone to meet her off the bridge – although it was not shown on camera – so that she would have someone there when she came out. James wrote on Instagram: "Such an amazing campmate. I am glad I could repay her for all her kindness and support when I was in the jungle. It was really important to me she had someone there. It's crazy when you come out!"

The 70-year-old revealed to Ant and Dec in her leaving interview that she had decided to take part in I'm a Celebrity to test herself. She said: "I came here to test myself. I did the show 16 years ago. I turned 70 and thought it was a challenge. I knew it wasn't going to be easy. First night I didn't think I would make it to the next night, but I met some of the greatest people, there wasn't one person causing a problem. I couldn't believe I made it to three weeks. I am ready to get out."

