Victoria Beckham thanks Kim Kardashian for this sweet reason The fashion designer announced she was a huge fan of the Kardashians' shapewear line

Victoria Beckham has thanked Kim Kardashian for sending her pieces from the reality star's shapewear line, Skims. In a sweet message, posted on Instagram, Victoria pans the camera over a collection of pieces from the label and adds how much she loves the items she's tried.

MORE: Victoria Beckham's style evolution

Victoria explained: "So Kim has just sent me some of her Skims and I have to say I've already tried the bra. I was really impressed with it. It's super comfortable, very flattering. I ordered some more. I also love how this is so inclusive. Lots of different colours of this shapewear. Which I think is really great. I'm impressed. I'm looking forward to trying the other pieces. Thank you so much Kim."

MORE: Victoria Beckham makes a jumper and jeans look like the most stylish look ever

Victoria shared the video on Instagram

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares adorable new photo of Harper Beckham meeting Santa

The former Spice Girl's seal of approval must be in high demand. Her label, Victoria Beckham, is one of the most coveted in the fashion world and the mother-of-four is constantly proving that she's one of the most fashionable people on the planet – even when she's on mum duties!

She recently took her eight-year-old daughter to meet Santa, and even then managed to look every inch the fashionista. Victoria shared a series of snaps on Instagram of her daughter meeting Santa, and in one Harper stood next to Mr Claus as he waved at the camera.

Dressed for the occasion, the doting mum ditched the sharp, tailored suits she's known for and instead opted for a more casual look, donning jeans and a cosy, cream-knitted jumper paired with cream flats.

Victoria is known for her loves of heels, so the laid back look came as a surprise. In fact, the designer loves her heels so much that she even designed a T-shirt dedicated to heels. In June, David Beckham's wife of twenty years released the now infamous slogan tee - "I can't concentrate in flats".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.