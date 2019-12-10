December is always a busy month with gifts to buy and parties to attend – and one royal is already embracing the Christmas spirit. Mike Tindall, 41, who is married to Princess Anne's daughter Zara, kicked off the festivities at a hospitality event last week.

The former rugby union player joined fellow sports legends Sir Anthony McCoy, Lawrence Dallaglio and Darren Gough at The Green Room Live Christmas event at Stamford Bridge in London.

Mike shared photos from the day on his Instagram account, including snaps of the group wearing Christmas paper crowns. He captioned the images: "Great day out yesterday @thegreenroomexperience Christmas Live! Always lively and good to catch up with the boys!"

READ: Mike Tindall shows off surprising new skill at charity event

According to the website, the event, hosted by Mark Durden-Smith, gives guests the chance to "rub shoulders with some of sports and entertainment's famous faces." It included a 30-minute drinks reception and a four-course gourmet meal, and Mike also took part in a celebrity Q&A panel.

Mike and wife Zara

Mike was part of the England rugby squad which won the 2003 World Cup, and after 17 years in the sport, he retired in 2014. Since then he has hosted sporting events to raise money for charity and regularly appears on the House of Rugby podcast hosted by James Haskell and Alex Payne.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take pause on royal break for this important reason

The sports star married Zara in July 2011, with the royal bride choosing to wear an ivory silk dress designed by Stewart Parvin. The couple have two children together, five-year-old Mia and one-year-old Lena. Zara's parents Princess Anne and Mark Phillips decided not to give their daughter and son Peter Phillips royal titles because they wanted their children to lead as normal lives as possible. Zara is currently 18th in the line of succession to the throne, while Mia and Lena are 19th and 20th respectively.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.