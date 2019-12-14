We can't believe it's the Strictly Come Dancing final already! It's been an incredibly busy time for Shirley Ballas as head judge on the show, but we're sure now the show is drawing to a close, she'll be pleased to spend more time with her boyfriend, Danny Taylor. The couple are more loved-up than ever, and the former professional dancer has spoken to HELLO! on various occasions, in which she's described actor Danny, who is also from Liverpool, as a "very funny, handsome man". Read on for everything you need to know about the lovebirds…

Shirley and Danny met last Christmas

How long have Shirley Ballas and Danny Taylor been dating?

The Strictly Come Dancing head judge was initially coy about her new boyfriend, refusing to reveal his name for the first few months of their relationship. Romance blossomed last Christmas and in January 2019, Shirley revealed that she had met "someone special". When chat show host Lorraine Kelly asked the ballroom dancer if she was seeing anyone, Shirley confirmed: "Yes, I have met somebody nice."

"I just love that man. He is The One," said Shirley

How did Shirley Ballas and Danny Taylor meet?

The couple met after starring in pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk together in Christmas 2018 in their hometown of Liverpool. "I had the first few scenes opposite Danny and was terrified, but he helped me," Shirley told HELLO! "I understood his industry but he didn't understand mine at all, and I loved it. He knew nothing about Strictly. We had a great friendship and then in March we decided we were more than just friends."

What has Shirley Ballas said about her boyfriend Danny Taylor?

Shirley is clearly head over heels in love with her new man. She has photos of Danny dotted around her south-east London home, and when asked whether their relationship is serious, Shirley told HELLO!: "A hundred and fifty per cent serious. We have a lot in common and we laugh all the time. He is part of the reason why I readjusted my life. My son is grown up and has his own life, and Danny is just so magnificently special. I have met his parents and everybody likes each other. That's a plus."

She added: "I think my happiness is largely down to Danny, although Strictly has also given me the confidence that I didn't always have before. I think the energy Danny gives off is infectious. He makes me see things in a different light and he makes me laugh all the time. I go to bed with a grin and I wake up with a grin."

Danny and Shirley visiting Alder Hey hospital in Liverpool

Are Shirley Ballas and Danny Taylor engaged?

A wedding could be on the cards for Shirley, who has previously said to HELLO!: "I just love that man. I just want to sit there all day and stare at him. He is The One." In July, the mother-of-one also dropped a big hint that she is thinking about marriage. Sharing a video on Instagram from her friend's wedding in Utah, Shirley looked delighted to be holding the bride's flowers. "Am I next lol," the TV star captioned the clip, in which she was also heard saying: "Could I be next? Watch this space. Am I getting married? Is it me?"

