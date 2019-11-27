Shirley Ballas has been left devastated after she woke up to find a leak had sprung in her ceiling – the same leak she has had three times before. The Strictly Come Dancing head judge shared a video of the damage on Instagram, revealing her dressing room floor covered in water and her beautiful lace curtains and makeup ruined. "So when you wake up in the morning, you haven’t had the best night’s sleep, you’re exhausted, and you get the same leak in the house that you’ve had three times already that’s supposed to be fixed and your whole dressing room is swimming in water and your curtains are ruined and your makeup is a mess and still you have the leak."

Filming the video with her hair dripping wet and visibly upset, Shirley added: "I mean what do you do? I’ve got the towels down. I’m paddling in it and it’s been a little bit frustrating to say that this house was renovated from scratch. It cost me an arm and a leg - and trust me it was an arm and a leg - and builders, builders, builders, what can one say? I’m just absolutely frustrated to bits this morning, so that’s another side you can see of me today is dealing with that and builders. It’s just a mess. I hope everybody has a little bit better start to the day than me."

The 59-year-old also captioned one clip: "When you wake up and the leak is still there and you're swimming in water It’s soo frustrating when you have paid sooo much for renovations and still so many things are not right. You wake up and you are swimming in water and now you are an hour late for work. Mop up is what I’m doing. Makeup swimming in it too. How is your day going? Anyone doing building work. Send me your stories. Have a better start to your day than me."

Shirley also revealed that her 82-year-old mother's toe has turned black after the poorly installed shower door fell on her foot while she was climbing out of the bath. Sharing another clip which shows the door now resting up against window, and Shirley wading through water, she added: "My mums toe by the way went black. The door fell off as she was getting out of the bath", before praising boyfriend Daniel Taylor for his help: "It’s a good job @danieltayloresq I where home, she’s 82 it could have seriously injured her. No one came around to fix or check if she was ok thoughts??"

