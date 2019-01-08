Strictly judge Shirley Ballas reveals she's met 'somebody special' Her son Mark Ballas encouraged her to start dating

This year is shaping up to be extra special for Shirley Ballas. The Strictly Come Dancing judge has revealed that she is dating again and has found "somebody nice". During an appearance on Lorraine, chat shot host Lorraine Kelly asked the professional dancer if she is seeing anyone. Remaining coy, Shirley, 58, confessed: "Yes, I have met somebody nice."

She revealed that it was her son Mark, also a pro dancer, who helped her find her confidence again and encourage her to go out and date. Commenting on her butterfly shoes, Shirley explained: "My son and his wife bought them for me for Christmas, they represent freedom. The butterflies that can fly in and out and land in different gardens. He is wishing for me to have a good relationship over the age of 50. He's encouraging me to go out and date."

While fans will know Shirley from her head judge role on Strictly, the TV star has a new onscreen project. She plays cupid on This Morning's new segment, Matchmaker Mountain, which airs every Tuesday throughout January. The programme encourages single people over 50 to date again.

Speaking about her new show, Shirley said: "I think generally women over 50 get into a routine. They have had their family, they have had their children, so they don't want to go outside the box. This programme encourages people… there is life over 50."

Coy Shirley did not reveal who her new partner is, or how long they've been dating for. But speaking to HELLO! last year, the mother-of-one did admit that she wanted to find love again. "If I was in a relationship again it would have to be with somebody that really cared about me, who was kind, caring and loving," she said. Shirley admitted that she tried online dating for a brief spell, adding: "I haven't had a boyfriend for a long time. I do believe it will happen. I don't know when or where, but I would love to be in love again."

