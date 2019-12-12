Anton du Beke has revealed he suffered a serious wardrobe malfunction while performing with Emma Barton in the Strictly Come Dancing semi-finals. The pair were dancing the Cha-Cha-Cha when the awkward incident took place – and Anton confessed all during an appearance on It Takes Two on Wednesday night. "You had so much fun, you split your trousers, sir!" host Zoe Ball said. Anton replied, "I did! I was like, 'Ooh hello!' That was a bit unexpected." Zoe continued: "Was there a bit of a draft?!" to which the 53-year-old answered with a giggle, "Yeah, I was like, 'Oh hello, save yourself, on you go.'"

Anton du Beke and Emma Barton will be dancing in the Strictly final on Saturday night

The father-of-two then quickly turned the conversation back to the dancing, telling his host, "But you're exactly right, we knew what we were doing later with the Waltz, so this was that end of that spectrum and the Waltz was the other end of the spectrum. So we got a bit frenzied doing Latin, there was fear and excitement, and we were really pleased with it."

Emma then shared her thoughts on their dances, which ultimately secured them a place in Saturday night's final. "Latin I don't think is my strong point," she admitted. "Especially after the Rumba, I was very nervous about it." But the 42-year-old explained, "Suddenly I thought, 'You know what? It's a great tune we look great it was feel good, we're opening the show, let's have a party.' But I do think I looked a bit over the top on the facial expressions! It was a bit of a mixture of, 'Yeah let's do it' and 'Oh my god!'"

Emma and Anton are competing against Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden, and Oti Mabuse and Kelvin Fletcher for the coveted Glitterball trophy. The three couples will perform three dances on Saturday night, and it will be the first show where the judges don't have a say in who goes home. Instead, the public will vote for their winners. This year is also slightly different to previous ones, as it is the first time that the couples will be dancing three times. Normally the finalists are given two dances each to perform, but earlier on in the series Will Bayley was forced to pull out due to an injury, meaning that the show is a couple short.

