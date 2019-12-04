Strictly's Shirley Ballas showed off a whole new look on Instagram this week – and her fans were inspired! The show's head judge posted a video of herself wearing a face mask in preparation for the filming of the Strictly Christmas special on Tuesday. In the video, Shirley said: "Just had Christmas lunch with Motsi and all her team and now I'm in the room getting ready to shoot the Christmas show."

Shirley joined the BBC dance competition in 2017

The 59-year-old then indicated her face and, referring to her hair and makeup expert, said: "Jane's put a mask on for me. My daughter in law BC Jean just loves these masks, she dances around her kitchen in all sorts of masks, so BC, this is hydrating." Turning her attention back to Strictly, she went on: "It's going to be a very exciting Christmas show, tune in Christmas day to watch... It's going to be fun. To everyone out there have a wonderful day – get some masks hydrating, it really is quite nice for your skin!"

Shirley captioned the video: "Sooo. Having a hydrate on my face lol with my great team @alexandriastylist and @janeburstow hair makeup and dresses, feels like Christmas. Have a wonderful day #happy #hugs #family #Christmasspecial #christmas #love." Her followers were quick to approve of her post, commenting: "You even look gorgeous in a face mask," "You are a breath of fresh air and inspire me to have glamour goals at the same time, Shirley! Love your posts!" and "How do you still look amazing with a paper face??!" Another fan, meanwhile, focused on how well Shirley gets along with her fellow judge Motsi Mabuse, who joined the show this year, writing: "Cutest friendship."

The head judge often shares behind-the-scenes Strictly snippets

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas show is a highlight of the festive season for many fans of the programme, which will air its final episode of the regular series on 14 December. Comedian Chris Ramsey, EastEnders star Emma Barton, TV presenter Karim Zeroual and actor and racecar driver Kelvin Fletcher are all still in the running going into this weekend's semi-final, with Shirley having predicted in her exclusive column for HELLO! that Emma and Kelvin could make it through.

