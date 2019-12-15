Exclusive: I'm a Celebrity's Roman Kemp poses with girlfriend in first festive shoot The couple have been reunited following Roman's stint in the jungle

Posing for their first joint shoot together, exclusively in HELLO!, Roman Kemp and his girlfriend Anne-Sophie Flury reveal their love has reached a whole new level after Roman's stint in the I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! jungle. While the couple say they're too young to get married, there's no denying that this is the real deal.

"I knew I wanted to be with Soph on our first date," the Capital Breakfast presenter tells HELLO!. "We're both very family-orientated so marriage and kids is a natural progression for us. But before any of that, we want to focus on having fun, exploring the world and making memories," says Roman, adding that he can see himself being a dad one day. "Every time I see a child, I get broody. Soph is so good with kids and you notice those things when you're in a relationship."

Roman Kemp adored being reunited with his girlfriend Anne-Sophie following his time in the I'm a Celebrity jungle

Adds Anne-Sophie, who is known as Sophie: "I knew pretty quickly that I loved him. I wasn't looking to be emotionally invested but it just happened. After a couple of weeks, we both knew." During his time in the Australian bush, Roman's piercing blue eyes and good looks won him the unofficial title of ‘jungle heart throb'. "I know the attention isn't going to impact our relationship," says Sophie. "I've never had any worries - he's always, always made me feel secure and confident in our relationship."

Posing for our Christmassy photoshoot, the couple reveal they are looking forward to spending their second festive season with Sophie's family in Austria. "I sang Christmas songs and dressed up in Austrian clothes. I loved it," says Roman, whose mum, former Wham! backing singer Shirlie Kemp was "sad" that he was away for Christmas day. "So this year I'm coming home on Christmas Eve. It's about finding that balance."

Prior to entering the jungle, Roman shared the sweetest leaving gift with his girlfriend. The radio star recorded a two-minute video for every day that he and Anne-Sophie wouldn't be able to speak, and his other half watched the clips every morning. What's more, Roman uploaded all of the videos to USBs, so that Anne-Sophie couldn't watch them all in one go.

When Roman first arrived in the jungle, Anne-Sophie shared a series of snaps of the pair with the caption: "I'm so proud of your achievements and the exciting places your life is taking you. I can't wait to watch your experiences in the jungle unfold, and to be able to admire your face, your kindness, perseverance and your wit every single day. I literally cannot contain my excitement, can we fast forward to 9pm already. I love you." This wasn't the first time the two lovebirds were forced to spend time and distance apart. Earlier on in their relationship, Anne-Sophie lived in Hong Kong while Roman was still working in London.

