It has been revealed that before entering the I'm a Celeb jungle, Capital FM host Roman Kemp recorded a two-minute video for every day that he and his girlfriend Anne-Sophie Flury wouldn't be able to speak, and his other half has been watching the sweet videos every morning. What's more, Roman, 26, uploaded all of the videos to USBs, so that Anne-Sophie can't watch them all in one go. How's that for boyfriend goals?

Anne-Sophie, who works for startup Shu Gum, confirmed the adorable gesture on her Instagram page, where she has been vocally supporting her boyfriend. When Roman first arrived in the jungle, Anne-Sophie shared a series of snaps of the pair with the caption: "I'm so proud of your achievements and the exciting places your life is taking you. I can't wait to watch your experiences in the jungle unfold, and to be able to admire your face, your kindness, perseverance and your wit every single day. I literally cannot contain my excitement, can we fast forward to 9pm already. I love you."

Anne-Sophie confirmed the news on Instagram

Her followers were quick to let her know just how cute a couple they make, and how wonderfully Roman is coming across Down Under. One wrote: "Honestly such a cute couple," and another added: "Roman to win!"

Roman often shares photos of his girlfriend

This isn't the first time the two lovebirds have been forced to spend time and distance apart. Earlier on in their relationship, Anne-Sophie lived in Hong Kong while Roman was still working in London, although this will be the longest they have ever gone without being able to speak.

Speaking to The Mirror, Anne-Sophie revealed that she doesn't think her boyfriend will be getting into any arguments in the jungle, saying: "I think Roman get on well with everyone. He's so charming and he knows how to speak people. I think he'll be the mediator if anything. He won't have any arguments."

