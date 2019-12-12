Nadine Coyle kicked up a storm Down Under when she took part in 2019's I'm a Celebrity, and nothing was off topic for the popstar. Nadine spoke about everything from motherhood to her former Girls Aloud days – and even touched upon her love life. The 34-year-old split from her partner of 11 years in September, and has also dated Hollywood royalty in her time. Here's a look back at the star's love life…

Jason Bell

In September 2008, Nadine was first linked to American footballer Jason Bell, who she remained in a relationship with for eleven years until their split in 2019, by which time they were said to be living separate lives. Nadine met the future father of her child when she was running her own Irish bar in Sunset Beach.

The popstar and the athlete got engaged in 2010, however briefly split in 2011 before getting back together. Jason proposed again in 2014, but the pair never married, despite Nadine sometimes referring to her partner as "her husband", saying: "I love to cook and hang out with my husband Jason and our daughter. We're a very close family."

MORE: I'm a Celeb's Nadine Coyle shares a look inside her stunning home

That same year, Nadine gave birth to their daughter, Anaiya, the same year Jason proposed to her. Anaiya lives with her mum in Northern Ireland, while Jason has remained in the USA to focus on his sporting career as an NFL pundit. However, the pair are said to be on good terms and focused on co-parenting their five-year-old daughter.

The Sound of the Underground singer spoke candidly about their previous split to Fabulous magazine in 2018, saying: "I got with Jason when I was 23 and got engaged, and suddenly I thought: 'Hang on. I can't get married. I'm only 25.'"

Jesse Metcalfe

Before meeting Jason, Nadine dated Dallas star Jesse Metcalfe for two years. The two met in 2006 while Girls Aloud were on tour, and Nadine moved her life to the USA when she was just 21 to be closer to Jesse. At the time, the singer was often having to make a 12-hour commute back to the UK to perform with her band, but was willing to make the sacrifice for the sake of her new relationship.

MORE: Kimberley Walsh responds to rumours of her rift with I'm a Celebrity's Nadine Coyle

The heartthrob even got a tattoo of girlfriend Nadine on his arm, although later admitted it was an immature move, telling People magazine: "If I could get it removed, I would. At the same time, it's my favourite tattoo. I think it's beautiful but it was a bit impulsive, a bit impetuous, maybe a bit immature."

A year into their relationship, Jesse was checked into rehab for alcohol addiction, however, the Love Machine singer chose to stay with the actor. That nearly changed when stories that Jesse had cheated began to surface. Despite reports to the contrary, the famous pair weathered the storm, and Nadine was still in a relationship with the Desperate Housewives star when he entered rehab for the second time in 2007. It was then that the two decided to part ways.

Speaking to Now magazine a year later in 2008, the Girls Aloud singer expressed remorse at her decision to leave Jesse when he was vulnerable. She explained: "He had a horrible time going to rehab and it was all too much for me. I blocked it out of my life and decided not to be a part of it and that’s wrong. That’s not something you should do if you love somebody."

It seems the two remained on good terms. In 2012, Nadine tweeted the actor to congratulate him on landing a role on TV show Dallas, writing: "Congratulations @jessemetcalfe on your new show Dallas airing tonight. I wish I was there to see it but the family are tuning in in LA."

What did Nadine Coyle say about her love life in the I'm a Celebrity jungle?

During her jungle stint Nadine opened up about her love life to fellow campmates Adele Roberts and Jacqueline Jossa. She revealed that she was with her first boyfriend between the ages of 15 and 20, and that her second boyfriend was a famous actor. The Girls Aloud star even added that she'd had a crush on John Tucker Must Die actor Jesse Metcalfe before they even met!

She explained: "I’ve always had long term relationships and my first boyfriend and I broke up because we had been together between 15 and 20 and we were like brother and sister. My second boyfriend was an actor and I’d fancied him from TV.

"I used to think he is so gorgeous and I was doing an interview and it was one of those 'who do you fancy' things and I said the gardener from Desperate Housewives. I met him out, we had a great night, it was just like everything was right. He came over to me and I thought, 'ooo you smell amazing'. I went out to the bathroom and he came behind me and pulled me back and said 'you are going into the men’s'.

"It wasn’t, it was the ladies but he said he just wanted to say something to me. I went to go and he said, 'can I come with you' and I said 'yeah, you can'. He left everyone he was with. We had a great time, he was really passionate and fun, we went out for two and a half years. Physically he was my ideal man."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.