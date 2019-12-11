Kim Kardashian reveals the real reason Caitlyn Jenner's family didn't welcome her on the I'm a Celebrity bridge Caitlyn Jenner came in joint fifth place on the ITV show

Kim Kardashian has explained why she and her family did not greet Caitlyn Jenner when she was voted off I'm a Celebrity last week. The former Olympian, 70, was the only celebrity not to be greeted by friends or family after her eviction from the jungle – instead, Caitlyn received a warm welcome from fellow campmate James Haskell. Taking to her Twitter page on Tuesday, Kim revealed she was not contacted by ITV to make an appearance. "NO ONE from I'm a Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners," she wrote.

Caitlyn Jenner spent three weeks in the Australian jungle

The mum-of-four, 39, highlighted her former stepbrother Brandon Jenner's message. "Honestly, nobody reached out to set it up," Brandon told a fan, who had asked over Instagram. "I think it might have been a 'storyline' the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn. That's how that kind of TV works." A short while later, Caitlyn's daughter Kendall Jenner took to her Twitter to retweet Kim's statement, in which she added: "!!!!"

The reason behind their absence comes a day after Caitlyn returned home to Malibu – where she was treated with a sweet surprise from her two youngest daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The sisters had organised for a bunch of balloons to be placed in their dad's living room, which spelled out, "Welcome home". Clearly touched by the thoughtful gesture, Caitlyn shared a photo of the display on her Instagram account, accompanied by the caption: "Thank you my baby’s @kendalljenner @kyliejenner."

On Friday, Caitlyn finished in joint fifth place with Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle. Viewers were left heartbroken for the American reality TV star after she had nobody there to greet her on the famous bridge. However, she was later surprised at her hotel by her partner Sophia Hutchins, who had flown out from the States to be there.

