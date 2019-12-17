Christmas is a difficult time of year for Peter Andre and his family. It was in December in 2012 that the hit-maker lost his brother, Andrew, and to mark the seven-year anniversary of his passing, Peter dedicated a moving Instagram post to his late brother. Sharing an image of a cloud stairway leading up to a bright light in the sky, Peter wrote: "Seven years today. I hurt so much losing you :(((( I still hurt every day :((( I miss you my brother." Andrew died after a ten-month battle with kidney cancer.

Speaking previously about the difficulty of losing a loved one during the festive season, the father-of-four said: "If I could turn back time my wish would be to spend another Christmas with him. We were never able to spend Christmas together as we were never in the same country at the same time. The only year we did was the year Andrew sadly died. He's always in my thoughts but especially at this time of year."

Peter shared the moving post on Instagram

It's been an emotional seven days for the 46-year-old. On Tuesday, the Mysterious Girl singer reflected on the past 12 months with his family by sharing his top nine photos from 2019 on Instagram. All of the sweet snaps featured his wife Emily MacDonagh or one of his children, proving that the talented singer has had a truly special year.

But not only has his 2019 been emotional – it's also been jam-packed! The year might almost be over, but Peter has shown no signs of slowing down, and was most recently a guest star in the West End's Thriller – for which he received rave reviews! One critic described Peter as "being in peak condition" and putting "lots of energy, heart and soul into this difficult role performing in the style of Michael Jackson".

