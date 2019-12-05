Peter Andre may be a celebrity but when it comes to parenting teenagers, he's facing the same problems as the rest of us! The Mysterious Girl singer was relatable to every other mum and dad of young adults as he tried to impress 14-year-old son Junior with his dance skills – much to the amusement of the teen. Junior shared a video of his famous dad on his Instagram account, which saw Peter wearing a hoodie and leaning on the kitchen counter while bobbing to the beat of Mocking It by Jay1. The dad-of-four attempted to pull off a hand gesture to the music but didn't quite manage it. In the caption of his post, Junior wrote of his dad: "He really wants to be down wit the mandem. Not wit them moves. Not a chance."

Peter Andre's son Junior shared a hilarious video of his dad trying to impress him

Junior is Peter's oldest child and shares him and daughter Princess, 12, with his ex-wife Katie Price. The TV presenter is also a dad to two younger children, Amelia, five, and Theo, three, who he shares with wife Emily MacDonagh. Junior is already showing signs of taking after his famous dad and enrolled in drama school in September. The teenager also recently accompanied Peter to a red carpet event, with the pair stepping out dressed in matching tuxedos.

The Mysterious Girl singer with his oldest son on the red carpet

While Junior and Princess have grown up in the limelight, Peter rarely shares videos or photos of Amelia and Theo on social media. This is because Emily prefers for them to stay out of the limelight, so when he does, their faces are shielded from view. The Australian singer previously revealed that it was his wife's decision not to post photos of their faces. "There are some parents that don't want to do it and you've got to respect that as well," the star told Closer magazine. "Emily's one of those parents that doesn't want it so I've got to respect that." He added: "I still get away with little things... There have been times where I've posted stuff and you can't really see the kids' faces.

Peter and wife Emily MacDonagh with the singer's two oldest children

"Milly and Theo, they're just so cute. See, I post photos of them because I'm proud of them and of these beautiful moments, and you want to show everyone just like 99% of the world does on Facebook - they put pictures on of their kids because they're proud of them. I love doing that but I also understand that not everyone wants that so I've got to respect that. I get it."

