Despite featuring his eldest daughter on his own Instagram page, doting father Peter Andre has revealed Princess won't be getting her own account any time soon. Taking part in a fun Q&A with his followers, the 46-year-old - who shares Princess, 12, and her brother Junior, 14, with ex-wife Katie Prince - confessed she might be able to have her own page once she is a little older. "She's not allowed. She'll be 13 soon and then she might. Am I too strict," he wrote after a fan enquired.

Peter Andre made his thoughts clear

Peter was also asked whether his son Junior has a girlfriend, to which he replied: "He better not. He needs to concentrate on school." Another follower heaped praise on the father for teaching Junior how to cook. "Junior is actually starting to cook more and more," explained the former pop star. "He's doing really well, just wish he wasn't talking like he thinks he's a proper gangsta."

Junior is already showing signs of taking after his famous dad and enrolled in drama school in September. However, Peter recently revealed that he wouldn't let his teenage son appear on Love Island - despite meeting his ex Katie on reality TV series, I'm A Celebrity. The dad-of-four wants Junior, who is currently in school and has a drama scholarship, to focus on studies rather than a career in reality TV.

"I've told him, 'You're 14, work as hard as you can to get the grades to go to university,'" he revealed to new! magazine. "If he chooses to go, great, but if he wants to move into entertainment, I'll back him." Meanwhile, the TV presenter is also a dad to two younger children, Amelia, five, and Theo, three, who he shares with wife Emily MacDonagh.

