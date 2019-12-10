Peter Andre is counting down to Christmas, and as it gets closer to the end of the year, the Mysterious Girl singer has reflected on the past 12 months by sharing his top nine photos from 2019 on Instagram. The dad-of-four posted the round-up of his most liked pictures on Monday evening, which all featured either his wife, Emily MacDonagh, or one of his four children. Photos included a throwback of him and Emily dancing on their wedding day, and another of the happy couple posing for a photo with their daughter Amelia. A sweet photo of Peter's daughter Princess, 12, styling her younger sister's hair also made the cut, as did a recent snap of Peter and his oldest son Junior, 14, attending a red carpet event in matching tuxedos.

Peter Andre reflected on his year with his top nine Instagram grid - filled with photos of his wife and children

Doting dad Peter shares Junior and Princess with ex-wife Katie Price, and has two younger children, Amelia and Theo, three, with Emily. Peter's oldest two children are becoming more active on social media now that they are in secondary school. Junior often shares videos of himself with his dad on his Instagram account, while Princess enjoys making up dance routines on TikTok. Peter admitted during a Q&A with his followers earlier in the week that he isn't wanting Princess to get Instagram just yet, as he would prefer for her to wait until she is a bit older. "She's not allowed. She'll be 13 soon and then she might. Am I too strict?" he wrote after a fan enquired.

Peter is a doting dad to four children

While Junior and Princess have grown up in the limelight, Peter rarely shares videos or photos of Amelia and Theo on social media. This is because Emily prefers for them to stay out of the public eye, so when he does share posts, their faces are shielded from view. The Australian singer previously revealed that it was his wife's decision not to post photos of their faces. "There are some parents that don't want to do it and you've got to respect that as well," the star told Closer magazine. "Emily's one of those parents that doesn't want it so I've got to respect that." He added: "I still get away with little things... There have been times where I've posted stuff and you can't really see the kids' faces.

The singer recently took his oldest son Junior to a red carpet event

"Milly and Theo, they're just so cute. See, I post photos of them because I'm proud of them and of these beautiful moments, and you want to show everyone just like 99 per cent of the world does on Facebook - they put pictures on of their kids because they're proud of them. I love doing that but I also understand that not everyone wants that so I've got to respect that. I get it."

