It's fair to say that Gemma Atkinson is a proud mum, as the former Emmerdale star regularly shares photos of her baby daughter Mia with her social media followers. This weekend she posted a new photo showing off the tiny tot's latest achievement – and it looks like she's set to follow in her super-fit mum's footsteps! Gemma posted a photo to her Instagram stories on Saturday that showed a gorgeous photo of the 35-year-old in the gym, with Mia in her arms.

Gemma and Gorka's daughter Mia was born in July

The 2017 Strictly finalist held on to a dumbbell, which baby Mia was clutching with both hands as she looked at the camera. Gemma captioned the sweet snap: "Mia's first dumbbell." The actress shares Mia, who was born on 4 July, with her partner, Strictly professional Gorka Marquez, who she met on the show, although the couple didn't dance together that year as Gemma was instead paired with Aljaz Skorjanec. This Christmas Day, however, will see them compete with other former Strictly hopefuls in the hope that they might get to lift the trophy this time around.

Mia looks set to follow in her mum's footsteps!

On Thursday, Gemma shared an adorable series of videos to her Instagram stories which showed Gorka teaching his young niece how to dance. The family visited Spain this week to spend time before Christmas with Gorka's side of the family, who are from Bilbao. In the videos, the professional dancer could be seen showing his niece a few simple steps, whilst saying, "one, two, one, two" in Spanish. Gemma captioned the heart-warming clips: "My heart… Dance lessons for Gork's niece."

However, while the former Hollyoaks star clearly enjoyed her trip, she shared with fans that she was missing her dogs while she was away. Gemma posted a photo of Ollie and Norman on Friday, and wrote: "Who else misses their pets more than anything else when on holiday? I keep saying to Gorks: 'Norm and Ollie would love that park,' or 'They would love that smell.'" The actress went on to share photos and videos to Instagram on Sunday showing Mia adorably wrapped up against the chill and revealing that the family was heading home after enjoying a short walk together, with Gemma wearing her daughter on her chest. "We're going to see the ducks," Gorka explained, quacking at little Mia, who looked on with interest.

