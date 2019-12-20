Gemma Atkinson reveals what she's missing most this Christmas with Gorka Marquez The pair will also be taking to the Strictly ballroom for the Christmas special

Gemma Atkinson is spending Christmas in Spain with her partner Gorka Marquez and his family. Of course, they brought little Mia along for the ride, but Gemma is still missing one thing about home – her beloved pet dogs, Norman and Ollie! Taking to Instagram on Friday, the former Hollyoaks star shared a snap of her two adorable pooches, adding that she's currently missing them more than anything.

WATCH: Gorka Marquez teaches his niece some dance moves

She wrote: "Who else misses their pets more than anything else when on holiday? I keep saying to Gorks: 'Norm and Ollie would love that park,' or 'They would love that smell.'"

MORE: Gemma Atkinson shares the cutest video of Strictly's Gorka Marquez dancing with his niece - watch

Gemma shared the sweet snap on Instagram

MORE: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's baby daughter Mia makes surprise appearance on Strictly Christmas special

Many of the star's followers were quick to relate. One replied: "Absolutely, it's all about the fur babies!" Another added: "Me. Just going to my parents' for dinner I miss my pets. They mean so much to me, I'm with them every day."

Gemma and Gorka are currently in Spain, spending the festive season with Gorka's family, as they spent it with Gemma's last year. The doting mum has been keeping her followers up to date with their antics overseas, and on Thursday even shared a sweet video of Gorka teaching his little niece to dance.

In the video, the professional dancer could be seen showing his niece a few simple steps, whilst saying 'one, two, one, two' in Spanish. "My heart… Dance lessons for Gork's niece," Gemma simply wrote across the post.

Strictly fans will get to see both Gemma and Gorka back on the dancefloor for this year's pre-recorded Christmas episode. This will be the first time the couple will dance together since the former soap star was partnered up with Aljaz Skorjanec back in 2017.

The mum-of-one has been open about how difficult she has found it stepping back into the rehearsal studio so soon after giving birth. The former Emmerdale actress admitted that she had to "get over" the fact that she was given the dance style for the Christmas special, despite finding it the most challenging during her time on the show back in 2017.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.