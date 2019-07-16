Gethin Jones reveals adorable nickname for Gemma Atkinson's baby! Gemma and Strictly's Gorka Marquez welcomed their daughter on 4 July

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are yet to announce the name of their baby daughter. But Gemma's good friend Gethin Jones has opened up about their new arrival – and revealed his own adorable nickname for the baby, prior to her arrival. The Welsh TV star – who, until recently, worked alongside Gemma on the Hits Radio Breakfast Show – spoke to HELLO! about Gemma's firstborn, and shared his excitement for the happy couple. "She's just had a little one, yeah. And you know what's fascinating about that… because we worked so closely together and seeing her grow with the pregnancy was amazing," Gethin, 41, told us while competing in the Celebrity Cup golf tournament at the Celtic Manor Hotel in Wales.

Gemma and Gorka welcomed their baby girl on 4 July

"She's a phenomenal woman. She's just taken everything on the chin. She was great throughout the whole pregnancy and she's obviously overjoyed with love, her and Gorka, and this little baby in their lives. 'The tiny dancer' as I was calling her the whole way through." Asked if he had had the chance to meet the baby yet, he replied: "I haven’t actually, no. We were texting this week about meeting up and come for a cuddle once things have settled down, so I'm really excited about it."

Strictly star Gorka recently shared a photo of Gemma, taken hours after she had given birth

Gemma and Gorka welcomed their baby girl – their first child - on 4 July. Over the weekend, Gorka, 28, posted a very candid selfie of Gemma lying in her hospital bed just hours after she had given birth. The first-time parents beamed at the camera, with the former Strictly contestant looking absolutely radiant. "I took this photo few hours after Gem gave birth to our gorgeous baby girl. I've been only 5 days away from both of them and it already feels like 5 months. Counting down the hours (48h) to be back with both of them and melt my eyes looking at those two beautiful faces...," he wrote.

Gemma, 34, recently explained why the couple are yet to share photos of their daughter, or reveal her name. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gemma wrote: "To people asking why we haven't posted any pictures. No, we haven't done a magazine deal. We just want all our family and friends to come over and meet her first that's all." She added: "It's important for me that they all get a hold and a cuddle first."