Gemma Atkinson was every inch the proud girlfriend as she shared a series of videos of Gorka Marquez teaching his niece how to dance on Thursday. The Strictly Come Dancing couple, who will be dancing together in this year's Christmas special, have jetted off to Spain with baby Mia to celebrate the festive period with Gorka's family. In the video, the professional dancer could be seen showing his niece a few simple steps, whilst saying 'one, two, one, two' in Spanish. "My heart… Dance lessons for Gork's niece," Gemma simply wrote across the post.

WATCH: Gorka Marquez teaches his niece how to dance

The sweet video comes days after the pro dancer completed his stint on this year's series, which saw Oti Mabuse and Kelvin Fletcher lift the glitterball trophy. So time with his family is much deserved! This Christmas will also mark the first time Gemma and Gorka will celebrate as a family-of-three. The lovebirds, who have been dating since 2017, welcomed their baby girl Mia in July.

Meanwhile, Strictly fans will get to see both Gemma and Gorka back on the dancefloor for this year's pre-recorded Christmas episode. This will be the first time the couple will dance together since the former soap star was partnered up with Aljaz Skorjanec back in 2017. The mum-of-one has been open about how difficult she has found it stepping back into the rehearsal studio so soon after giving birth. The former Emmerdale actress admitted that she had to "get over" the fact that she was given the dance style for the Christmas special, despite finding it the most challenging during her time on the show back in 2017.

The couple met on Strictly in 2017

Chatting to the BBC ahead of the show, which will air on Christmas Day, she said: "My stamina has completely changed, massively. During Strictly, one of the dances I found the hardest and got the lowest score for was the Jive, and that's what we're doing for the Christmas special - so I've been thrown in at the deep end again. It's just something I need to try and get over and enjoy it."

