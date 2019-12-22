With Strictly ending last week in a spectacular final, a role in panto in Darlington, and her first Christmas with boyfriend Daniel Taylor to look forward to, you'd expect head judge Shirley Ballas to be feeling great. But the star revealed on her Instagram account this weekend that she's been left disheartened following a home renovation project gone wrong. Shirley posted a photo on Saturday which showed herself in a hard hat with her arms around three men in high-vis vests, all of them smiling.

The star has been head judge on Strictly since 2017

The 59-year-old captioned the picture: "So with all good intention this is first week of renovations… project took sooo long and I was full of hope and ended in pure disappointment." She went on to explain: "I just feel builders could have a little more due care and attention so much of my stuff, and after all, it is just stuff, got ruined. They don’t even check in... Mmmm well. Feeling let down today." Shirley then revealed that her home designer James Groux is trying to help her solve the problems and detailed some of the specific issues she's still dealing with.

The Queen of Latin wrote: "Kitchen still not fitted correctly, some finishes coming away from the walls, cement left on my washing machine, leaks, things falling off the wall… Mum's bathroom shower door where she almost broke her toe still not fixed so can’t use that bathroom." Her fans were quick to express their sympathy and wish the star an enjoyable festive period despite these challenges.

Shirley reflected on her home renovation project on Instagram

One wrote: "Such a shame! If you can face it perhaps Trading Standards could advise?" while others added: "Sorry to hear about your renovation issues. It drives me scatty when poor tradesmen/women give the good ones a bad reputation. I sincerely hope you have a great Christmas," and: "Nothing worse than a bad workman and sometimes you only find out when it's too late. Hope you get it sorted soon. Have a good Christmas, don't let it get you down."

Last month, Shirley suffered a dramatic flood when a leak sprung in the ceiling above her dressing room for the third time. The exasperated star shared a video of her sodden belongings to Instagram, which she captioned: "So when you wake up in the morning, you haven’t had the best night’s sleep, you’re exhausted, and you get the same leak in the house that you’ve had three times already that’s supposed to be fixed and your whole dressing room is swimming in water and your curtains are ruined and your makeup is a mess and still you have the leak."

