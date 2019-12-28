Strictly's Flavia Cacace pays tribute to Jimi Mistry on their wedding anniversary The Strictly Come Dancing stars met on the show in 2010

Former Strictly professional Flavia Cacace-Mistry paid tribute to her husband Jimi Mistry in honour of their sixth wedding anniversary on Saturday. The dancer shared a photo from their big day sitting on the carpeted steps of their wedding venue, London's St Pancras Renaissance Hotel. The snap showed them laughing, with their arms around each other's waists. Jimi looked dapper in a smart suit with a red tie while Flavia was stunning in a strapless dress and tiara.

Flavia and Jimi met in 2010 when they were paired together on Strictly

The 39-year-old captioned the gorgeous photo: "6 years ago to the very day [heart emoji]. Time flies when you’re having fun xx." She added the hashtags "#anniversary," "#timedoesfly," "#lifelovelaughter," "#happydays," and: "#wedding." Her followers were quick to offer their best wishes, with many commenting with their congratulations. Some added additional comments, which included: "Beautiful lady," "Awww perfect, lovely couple," and: "A gorgeous photo of a gorgeous couple. Happiness on your anniversary and always."

Flavia and Jimi were paired on Strictly when the former EastEnders and East is East actor competed on the show back in 2010. They announced their engagement almost a year before they tied the knot, spilling the beans in January 2013. After their wedding, Flavia posted a different photo of the pair on the steps of the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel, the skirt of her dress laid out before her while Jimi sat behind her and put his hand on her shoulder.

Flavia shared the beautiful throwback photo on Saturday

The Argentinian Tango expert tweeted: "Had the most amazing day with family & friends @StPancrasRen xxx." Her Strictly colleagues Kristina Rihannof and Arlene Philipps were quick to offer their congratulations, commenting: "Congratulations guys," and: "Never seen you look more beautiful," respectively, while Flavia's 2011 partner Russell Grant responded: "@FlaviaCacace just to let you know I'm in tears of happiness in my dressing room…" Jimi, 46, was previously married to Meg Leonard, and the former couple shares a daughter.

