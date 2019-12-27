Strictly's Karen Hauer and her mum look so alike in new video on Instagram Like mother like daughter!

She headed home back to America for the festive holidays and has reunited with her family. And to mark the occasion Strictly Come Dancing pro-dancer and semi-finalist Karen Hauer has posted a gorgeous video on her Instagram of her and family, including lookalike mum and boyfriend David Webb.

Huddled together in a photo booth at the New York branch of Soho House, Karen, her mum Mirian, and boyfriend David posed up a storm alongside other members of her family, as they enjoyed quality time together during the Christmas break. Karen captioned the video: "La familia…"

Karen and her family were together for the holidays

And it's clear that Karen and her mum Mirian are not only close in bond, but so similar in appearance! So much so that a couple of followers even picked up on the resemblance and also commented on how lovely the video is. One wrote: "OMG! Karen you are your mums spitting image! Gorgeous family!! Xxx" while another wrote: "Aww look at your beautiful mammy!"

Karen's post also had some praise from a familiar face, her fellow Strictly professional dancer Oti Mabuse. The dancer, who won this series alongside Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, wrote: "Those faces, looking all like 20 year olds.... mommy aswell" complete with a selection of emojis.

Karen is no doubt pleased to be home for Christmas as well as spending it with boyfriend David Webb. The couple recently gave their first interview to HELLO!, and both couldn't help but gush about their relationship! "He's my rock. It's so nice to have someone that understands and accepts me, doesn't judge and doesn't try to change me in any way. Everyone just falls in love with him too, because he has such a beautiful soul," the 37-year-old dancer said. David added: "Karen inspires me to be the best version of myself. I'm the luckiest man on this earth."

