Victoria Beckham shares gorgeous photos of Harper with big brother Brooklyn - and makes hilarious comment about his dress sense! Victoria and David Beckham's three sons dote on their sister

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham shared a gorgeous snap to her Instagram stories on Friday showing her oldest and her youngest children hugging. In the snap, her daughter Harper, eight, was holding on tight to her oldest brother Brooklyn, turning to grin at the camera as his face was squished by her arm. The former Spice Girl captioned the sweet picture: "When u love him sooooo much! X." Proving her sense of humour once again, however, Victoria couldn't resist sneaking in a little critique of the 20-year-old's style – or what she considers a lack of style!

Brooklyn, 20, is Victoria and David's oldest child

The mum-of-four posted another photo which showed Brooklyn sitting behind his sister with his arm around Harper, wearing a white t-shirt and a beige jacket covered in a dark red and black geometric pattern. Victoria captioned this snap: "Even if he is wearing a dodgy top." Clearly her son, who is a model and photographer, doesn't always take his mum's fashion advice, but the family remain close, reuniting earlier this week to enjoy a pre-Christmas trip to Lapland UK, which Victoria chronicled on Instagram.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham unites with whole family for Christmas at Lapland UK - see amazing pictures

The designer couldn't resist a dig at her son's fashion sense!

Her photos included one of Harper posing next to Father Christmas, holding up a plaque that said: "Good list". Victoria also shared a short clip of herself decorating a gingerbread man, and another video of sons Brooklyn, Cruz, 14, and Romeo, 17, building a toy snowman. It’s been a busy week for the family, who gathered to see Harper and Cruz baptised on 21 December.

MORE: Harper Beckham follows in her mum's footsteps as she designs her own Baptism dress

The 45-year-old posted a photo of her youngest children in the smartest outfits for the big occasion, captioning the lovely image: "Proudest of days today watching Harper and Cruz being baptised in front of our friends and family. So much to be grateful for." Victoria and David met while he was playing for Manchester United and she was still part of The Spice Girls. They started dating in 1997 and married in July 1999.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.