Harper Beckham follows in her mum's footsteps as she designs her own Baptism dress Could fashion be written in the stars for Harper?

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Sunday evening to reveal that her eight-year-old daughter Harper designed her own Bon Point dress for her christening which took place on Saturday 21 December.

Taking to Instagram with a video of the parcel from Bon Point, which consisted of sketches and material swatches, VB provided a voiceover, saying: "Bon Point have designed Harper's christening dress, they've given her three fabrics for her to choose from as well." She then panned the camera over a sketch of Harper's cape that she wore on her big day, and said: "And this beautiful cashmere cape for on top of her dress. I have to say, it has been the most incredible experience to be a part of - their attention to detail, craftsmanship is really quite incredible. The attention to detail … the clothes are beautifully made and I'm excited for everyone to see which dress she goes for."

The proud mum-of-four shared some more photos, with one dress being finished in the showroom. Victoria captioned the behind-the-scenes shot: "Harper's dress being finished in the Bon Point atelier in Paris."

She also shared another photo of Harper's cape, captioning it: "Her beautiful cape with incredible embroidery detail."

This isn't the first time that the youngest Beckham offspring has given a clear indication that she wants to follow in the footsteps of her mum – back in 2018, Victoria shared a video of her daughter in the American Girl doll store and she had designed the doll's outfit. The fashion designer approved of her daughter's eye for fashion, writing: "Super chic! Harper's design!"

The former Spice Girl singer confirmed the Catholic ceremony had gone ahead on Saturday, posting photos of Harper and Cruz, 14, in their christening outfits.

"Proudest of days today watching Harper and Cruz being baptised in front of our friends and family," she wrote. "So much to be grateful for."