Victoria Beckham unites with whole family for Christmas at Lapland UK - see amazing pictures

Victoria Beckham is having a great start to her Christmas break. The fashion designer shared a series of images on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, showing the whole Beckham brood united for some festive fun at Lapland UK. One cute pic sees Harper posing next to Father Christmas, holding up a plaque that says "Good list". Victoria also shared a short clip of herself adding some decorative touches to a gingerbread man, and another video of sons Brooklyn, Cruz and Romeo building their very own toy snowman. Husband David even got into the spirit of things, playing with his very own stuffed snowman.

The family reunited over the weekend to celebrate the baptism of Harper and Cruz – with proud mum Victoria later revealing that her eight-year-old daughter designed her own Bon Point dress for her christening, which took place on Saturday 21 December.

Taking to Instagram with a video of the parcel from Bon Point, which consisted of sketches and material swatches, VB provided a voiceover, saying: "Bon Point have designed Harper's christening dress, they've given her three fabrics for her to choose from as well."

She then panned the camera over a sketch of Harper's cape that she wore on her big day, and said: "And this beautiful cashmere cape for on top of her dress. I have to say, it has been the most incredible experience to be a part of - their attention to detail, craftsmanship is really quite incredible. The attention to detail … the clothes are beautifully made and I'm excited for everyone to see which dress she goes for."

The former Spice Girl singer confirmed the Catholic ceremony had gone ahead on Saturday, posting photos of Harper and Cruz, 14, in their christening outfits. "Proudest of days today watching Harper and Cruz being baptised in front of our friends and family," she wrote. "So much to be grateful for."

