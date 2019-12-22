Victoria and David Beckham were proud parents this weekend as they watched their youngest children Harper and Cruz get baptised. And the couple shared a romantic moment together at the party that followed, as their son Brooklyn revealed. The 20-year-old took to his Instagram stories on Saturday night to post a short video of his parents dancing together to Can't Take My Eyes Off You. In the clip, Victoria, who was stunning in a crisp white shirt and trousers, danced up to David, who looked dapper in a suit and tie, and put her arms around his neck while he beamed and put his arm around her waist. The couple looked into each other's eyes as they sang along to the lyrics: "I love you baby, trust in me when I say." Aww!

The couple share four children including oldest son Brooklyn, 20

The baptism was a star-studded event, attended by Harper and Cruz's godparents, Eva Longoria, Ken Paves, Marc Anthony and Dave Gardner. Victoria shared a series of photos from the day on her own Instagram account, including one showing her children standing in front of a choir which she captioned: "Proudest of days today watching Harper and Cruz being baptized in front of our friends and family. So much to be grateful for x With love, VB x I love u @davidbeckham x."

Harper looked beautiful in a floor-length cream dress with frill sleeves and a beaded neckline and wore silver ballet flats with her hair pulled up into a sleek bun. Cruz, meanwhile, channelled his dad's smart style in a black suit and tie with a pair of black patent shoes.

The couple celebrated 20 years of marriage in July

Another snap showed the whole family, including David, and the couple's older children Brooklyn and Romeo, 17, alongside Harper, Cruz, Victoria and the godparents. The designer captioned this photo: "I couldn’t be more proud of my children and thankful to my family, and the most wonderful Godparents. We love you @evalongoria @kenpaves @marcanthony @davidgardner x kisses."

