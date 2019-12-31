Strictly Come Dancing star Emma Weymouth has celebrated her youngest son Henry's birthday in style with one amazing present! The proud mum-of-two, who danced with Aljaz Skorjanec on the popular dance show in 2019, posted a rare video of what appeared to be her youngsters, Alexander, four and Henry, three, as they raced down the hallway of their home on toy ponies.

Emma simply captioned the clip: "Happy 3rd Birthday," along with a blue love heart emoji, and fans were quick to gush over the sweet post, with one writing: "My daughter is 21 and would probably still love that as a present!" A visitor to LongLeat Safari and Adventure Park, which is part of Emma's estate, also commented: "So cute, lovely to meet your boys today. Hope he had a wonderful day." The Viscountess also answered a fan's question about where she purchased the toy from, confirming that she had purchased the pony cycle from Amazon. In her Instagram Stories, Emma also filmed the pony toys before the boys saw them, showing a sneak peek of her gorgeous living room and a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

READ: Meet Strictly star Emma Weymouth's two adorable sons John and Henry

Emma recently shared a snap on Kitty's birthday

It has been a busy birthday time for Emma, who recently celebrated her best friend Kitty Spencer's birthday as well! Sharing a snap of the pair in elaborate gowns, she wrote: "Wonderful memories with my bestie. #HAPPYBIRTHDAY @kitty.spencer Love you so much and cannot wait to see you in 2020." She also travelled to Mustique on holiday for her friend Gianluca Longo's birthday celebrations, and shared a slideshow of the pair enjoying their trip on the beach, captioning the post: "@gianlucalongogg birthday celebrations in paradise."

MORE: The cutest photos of royal children and their beloved nannies