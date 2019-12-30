Kelvin Fletcher clearly hasn't had enough of the glitz and glamour of the stage world as he took a trip to the theatre over the weekend. Kelvin, who is this year's Strictly Come Dancing winner alongside Oti Mabuse, was watching a pantomime starring his former Strictly critic, Craig Revel Horwood. And the dad-of-two took along a special visitor, who took a liking to the judge.

Posing backstage at the Manchester Opera House after the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs performance, Craig, who plays the Evil Queen in the show, proved that although he may be known as the baddie of Strictly, he's clearly a softie deep down. The 54-year-old smiled in the photo alongside Kelvin and his daughter Marnie, and even let the three-year-old try on his fab-u-lous Evil Queen crown.

Kelvin took his daughter to watch Craig Revel Horwood in the Snow White panto

The series' winner uploaded the photo to Instagram with the caption: "It's a 10 from us! Great to see the lovely Craig Revel Horwood as the very wicked queen in panto tonight. He was superb and WHAT A VOICE! Fantastic show." He continued: "And of course Marnie just had to try on his costumes," along with a laughing face emoji and love heart emoji.

Kelvin's been enjoying some much-needed down time

Many followers were quick to comment on the sweet picture, including Strictly pro-dancer Janette Manrara, who wrote: "She's my kind of girl!" while another wrote: "Marnie is literally adorable, my heart."

The sweet post comes shortly after Kelvin's victory on the BBC programme, and he has been enjoying some much-needed downtime since. Last week, the Emmerdale actor shared an adorable clip of his little ones dancing along to Christmas songs, soon after his young son Milo took his first steps. Kelvin shared the video of his three-year-old daughter Marnie and Milo dancing on the kitchen top table to Wizzard's classic song I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day. SO cute!

