It's safe to say that 2019 has been a year that Oti Mabuse will not forget. From beginning the year as a winner on The Greatest Dancer with her protégé Ellie Fergusson, to ending the year as the Strictly Come Dancing champion alongside her partner Kelvin Fletcher, the professional dancer has enjoyed hugely successful year. So it's no wonder the 29-year-old wanted to pay tribute to those who have stood by her along the way throughout her very busy 12 months.

Oti took to her Instagram Stories to post the sweet messages, along with pictures and videos of those she was thanking and acknowledging. The dancer included a boomerang video of her posing alongside The Greatest Dancer winner Ellie holding her champions trophy, with the caption: "And she smashed it!" The dance coach then went on to honour her other TGD finalists, dance troupe KLA, before posting a gorgeous picture of herself on the BBC show and writing: "Best Experience."

But it didn't stop there. Oti went on to reveal achievements such as her performance in her first musical, her first presenting gig on The One Show alongside Alex Jones, her first feature film on Lorraine, the Strictly Come Dancing pro tour, her appearance on Celebrity Masterchef and, of course, the latest series of Strictly which she went on to win with Kelvin.

The 2019 round up comes shortly after the pro dancer revealed one of her greatest ambitions – running her own dance school. Taking to Instagram, the Strictly star shared a message that read: "Nothing more fulfilling like [sic] dance, you can't help but smile. Can't wait for the day I can have my school and just dance and teach all day." We can't wait to see wait 2020 has in store for Oti!

