Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Karen Hauer shared a new selfie with her boyfriend, opera singer David Webb, on Instagram on Sunday. The dancer posted a picture which showed her and David on a beach, both dressed casually and smiling for the camera. The sky and the sea behind them both looked beautiful, but there was clearly a chill in the air, as David also wore a woolly hat. Karen didn't caption the photo, but she did tag it Provincetown, Cape Cod, revealing the seaside town the couple is visiting.

Karen has been a popular Strictly dancer for seven years

They're currently on holiday in America after a busy year which saw Karen reach the semi-final of Strictly with her celebrity partner, comedian Chris Ramsey, and the couple add to their brood of much-loved rescue dogs. Earlier this week, the 37-year-old announced the launch of her own online fitness programme, which she hopes will help people to get and stay in shape. Fans are also waiting to hear the cast announcement for Firedance, the stage show she has devised with her colleague Gorka Marquez, which the pair will take on tour around the UK in 2020.

READ: Strictly's Karen Hauer teases exciting Christmas news

The dancer shared the lovely selfie to Instagram on Sunday

But Karen makes sure to spend time with David, 35, no matter how busy life gets. The dancer was previously married to fellow Strictly star Kevin Clifton, but the former couple announced their split nearly two years ago and her ex is now in a relationship with his 2018 Strictly celebrity partner, documentary filmmaker and presenter Stacey Dooley. Karen and her beau were first photographed just over a year ago, on Boxing Day 2018, after the singer spent the festive period with Karen and her mother in New York. They had previously been rumoured to be dating since being spotted together in February of that year.

MORE: Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse shares rare photo of daughter with her husband

The couple gave their first joint interview to HELLO! this November, and both shared how much they mean to each other. Karen gushed: "He's my rock. It's so nice to have someone that understands and accepts me, doesn't judge and doesn't try to change me in any way. Everyone just falls in love with him too, because he has such a beautiful soul." David was equally complimentary about his girlfriend, saying: "Karen inspires me to be the best version of myself. I'm the luckiest man on this earth." Aww!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.