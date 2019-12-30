Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has spent her first Christmas with her boyfriend Joe Sugg, who travelled with her to Australia to be with her family over the festive season. And just ahead of Christmas Day, the loved-up couple dropped a major engagement hint to their fans on Instagram after posing in front of a sign which read: "Joseph Buswell." Alongside the snapshot, Dianne wrote: "It's a sign – literally." The pro dancer's followers were quick to speculate, with one writing in the comments section: "This must mean something," while another added: "It's a sign," accompanied by an engagement ring emoji. A third fan commented: "Coincidence? I think not."

Strictly couple Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell teased fans about their surnames

Joe, 28, and Dianne, 30, first met when they were partnered together on Strictly, and their relationship has gone from strength to strength. Having moved in together, the couple decided to fly to Australia to spend the festive season with Dianne's friends and family, before they embark on a new dance show together in the New Year.

Joe and Dianne met while partnered on the 2018 series of Strictly

While Dianne has been enjoying having Joe around her family over the past week, she received some devastating news just after Christmas. The dancer revealed on Instagram that her beloved grandfather had passed away just two days after Christmas Day. Dianne and Joe had spent Christmas Day with her granddad, and the star shared a series of photos of them together from the day on Instagram, accompanied by a loving tribute to him. "Rest in peace pop. I will cherish all my memories with you forever and ever. You were a very special man to so many people. You told me so many stories that I will never forget maybe because you told me the same ones a million times, but the way you told them I could listen to another million more. Love you so much and I know you will be looking down on all of us I’m so glad I got to spend Christmas with you Xx."

Dianne later shared a bittersweet video on her YouTube channel featuring her late grandfather. At the end of the video, the star posted a message which read: "Sadly my pop passed away just two days after Christmas. But I'm so glad I got to spend this special time with you. as you can see family was his everything and us being all together made him the happiest. I love you pop and I know you will always be watching out for your amazing family. rest in peace. The footage then cut to a montage of childhood photos featuring Dianne and her grandfather.

