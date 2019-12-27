Katya Jones is currently appearing in Peterborough New Theatre's production of The Wizard of Oz, making her panto debut as Glinda the Good Witch, but on Friday the Strictly star found herself in hot water. The Russian dancer uploaded a video to Instagram of herself addressing her followers from backstage, and was talking so loudly that she got told off by a member of production! Katya posted a photo of herself pulling a concerned face and added the caption: "Got told off for being loud backstage." We hope she didn’t get in too much trouble!

Speaking earlier this year ahead of her theatre role, she said: "I'll be swapping my dancing shoes for a pair of wings as Glinda and I can't wait to bring some sparkle to Peterborough New Theatre. I am so excited, honestly. When I came to this country, Neil said we should go to a panto. I said 'What's panto?' But having since been, it is amazing, something for the whole family. So when I got this opportunity I said 'Yes, of course.'"

2019 was certainly a big year for Katya. From the highs of competing in another hugely successful series of Strictly Come Dancing and scoring such an exciting panto role, to coming to terms with the end of her marriage, the star is now firmly focused on the future. On Christmas Eve, she spent a moment reflecting on the past 12 months, and revealed what she has learned about herself.

The pro dancer shared a video showing her boxing with her personal trainer as she spoke about how important it is for her to keep fit. "People often ask me how do I have so much energy," the 30-year-old wrote. "What I learnt about myself is more I keep moving - the more energy I have. Last year I've had too much time off and after holidays I gained 6kg (the biggest I’ve been), got really lazy and didn't like it at all. So I told myself this isn't gonna happen this year."

Katya then revealed the secret to her super-fit physique. "Before heading to #Peterborough I found a personal trainer who will keep me moving! @sambarron1988 trains me in the mornings before my two panto shows! And I must admit my favourite part is boxing - it's so much fun whilst building your stamina, brain has to be alert and the whole body is involved! It's Christmas, but stay active and energised! If you're looking for trainers - he is the man!"

