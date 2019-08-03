See how Neil and Katya Jones are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary Happy anniversary!

Neil and Katya Jones are celebrating six years of marriage today (3 August) – but instead of a romantic date night, the couple are spending the day with their Strictly family in rehearsals for the upcoming 2019 series. The lovebirds were pictured waiting outside the London-based studios on Saturday morning, anxiously awaiting the arrival of their fellow Strictly pro dancers.

Before their day of gruelling training, Katya shared a sweet tribute to her husband, posting a throwback image of them at Sadler’s Wells theatre in June when they debuted their show Somnium: A Dancer’s Dream, which covers their extraordinary journey to become World Latin Showdance Champions. The photo had special significance because Katya re-wore her original wedding dress on stage with Neil. She simply captioned the snap: "6 years", followed by a black heart emoji.

Katya wore her actual wedding dress on stage

Fans of Strictly are convinced that this will be the year that Neil finally gets a celebrity partner on the show after he teased some exciting news on Instagram last month. Sharing a smouldering photo of himself wearing a Matador jacket, Neil told his followers: "I wanted to make an announcement today but I need to delay it a little bit longer so please just enjoy this cool image for the time being and stay tuned because some exciting news is coming."

Will Neil finally get a celeb partner?

His fans erupted with excitement, with many guessing that the pro dancer will deliver some good Strictly news. "You are going to have a Strictly partner?!" one follower asked, while another commented: "A partner on Strictly, I hope!" "So hoping it's that you are getting a long-overdue celeb partner this year," another wrote, alongside a praying emoji. Only time will tell…

