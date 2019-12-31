Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec return from festive holiday and go straight to Strictly co-stars house The couple have recently returned to the UK

Strictly Come Dancing may be over for another year, but it seems the pro dancers have a very close bond and have been celebrating the holidays together. So much so, that as soon as Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara touched down in the UK, the married couple went straight to visit a fellow Strictly star at their house. Talking to followers on his Instagram Stories, Aljaz explained: "So we just landed, and we didn't even get home yet, because on the way home we made a pit stop – see who lives here," before turning the camera around to show wife Janette stood at the front door of Oti Mabuse and her husband Marius Iepure's home.

Aljaz and Janette landed back in the UK and went straight to Oti's house

And it seems the Strictly champion was extremely pleased to see her fellow pros, as she screamed and jumped up and down with delight. The professional dancers went on to enjoy a delicious looking dinner together cooked by Oti, including a roast chicken, vegetables and roast potatoes. Can we join the party guys?

The Strictly champ cooked up a delicious feast for them all

Aljaz and Janette, who married in 2017, had just landed in the UK from their festive trip to Slovenia, Aljaz's native, where they spent Christmas. During the holiday, the pro-dancers enjoyed spending quality time with Aljaz's family, including his adorable niece Zala, with whom they went to the park and even paid Santa a visit.

The married couple spent Christmas in Slovenia

The 29-year-old clearly loves being a doting uncle, as was shown in the gorgeous picture of the one-year-old he uploaded to his Instagram last week. The post showed the little tot wrapped up warm in an adorable tiny pink jacket with a faux fur hood trim and a fluffy white hat.

And it seems that Aljaz's followers not only loved the gorgeous snap but were convinced that the pro was feeling broody, with one writing: "Are you broody Aljaz?" and another putting: "She’s adorable, but you are definitely broody." Fellow Strictly stars were also quick to comment on the cute pic, with Katya Jones posting three heart emojis in response and 2018 contestant Dr Ranj commenting: "Awwww," adding a heart-eyes emoji.

