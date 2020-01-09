Strictly's Giovanni Pernice shares sweet kissing photo with Ashley Roberts after celebrating first anniversary The Strictly couple have been together for over a year!

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice showed the world just how much his girlfriend Ashley Roberts means to him by sharing a series of romantic snaps of the pair during their festive holiday. Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, the professional dancer posted two pictures of the lovebirds kissing, whilst another was taken from behind as they admired a view. "Making memories," he simply gushed, to which Ashley replied: "Siiiii [yes in Italian] baby." Meanwhile, their friend Gorka Marquez added: "Cute you two!!"

The couple have been together since meeting on Strictly in 2018; they seemingly confirmed their romance when Giovanni joined Ashley in America for Christmas that year. Earlier this week, the pro dancer thanked his girlfriend for the gorgeous signet ring she gifted him for their first anniversary. Delighted with the present, Giovanni gushed: "Thanks baby @iamashleyroberts. For my anniversary present. Love you!"

Ashley, 38, first spoke frankly about their blossoming romance in January 2019, telling Weekend magazine: "It's just starting now! This is when it's starting, but it’s still early days!" She then confirmed: "Yes we are seeing each other. And now the show is done we can spend a bit more time together. We're getting to know each other, and it's nice."

However, the couple have since been very public about their relationship both on social media and in the press, often posting loved-up selfies and appreciation messages about each other on their Instagram accounts. Over New Year's, Ashley shared a series of loved-up snaps of the pair - including one post, which read: "My #topnine of #2019... Was a goodie to reflect back on. Some pretty awesome moments I have to say. Have a feeling that 2020 is gonna bring some juicy life nuggets. I'm in for it!! #loveya #2020." [sic]

