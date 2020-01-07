Ashley Roberts is one doting girlfriend! To mark her first anniversary with Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice, the Pussycat Dolls singer gifted her beau a gorgeous gold signet ring. The professional dancer took to his Instagram Stories to share a post of his new accessory - delighted with the gift, he gushed: "Thanks baby @iamashleyroberts. For my anniversary present. Love you!"

Giovanni Pernice happily showed off his gift

The couple have been together since meeting on Strictly in 2018; they seemingly confirmed their romance when Giovanni joined Ashley in America for Christmas that year. The 38-year-old beauty first spoke frankly about their blossoming romance in January 2019, telling Weekend magazine: "It's just starting now! This is when it's starting, but it’s still early days!" She then confirmed: "Yes we are seeing each other. And now the show is done we can spend a bit more time together. We're getting to know each other, and it's nice."

MORE: Fans thrilled for Olly Murs after he shares photo of his stunning new girlfriend

Before Ashley's confession, Giovanni himself confirmed the rumours that he was dating the famous singer during an appearance on Lorraine. Chatting about his upcoming tour, Lorraine asked the professional dancer about Ashley, and Giovanni replied: "We have yes [been on holiday]. We spent time together yes." Lorraine then wished him good luck with his relationship, to which he sweetly replied: "Thank you, thank you."

However, since these comments, the couple have been very public about their relationship both on social media and in the press, often posting loved-up selfies and appreciation messages about each other on their Instagram accounts. Over New Year's, Ashley shared a series of loved-up snaps of the pair – including one post, which read: "My #topnine of #2019… Was a goodie to reflect back on. Some pretty awesome moments I have to say. Have a feeling that 2020 is gonna bring some juicy life nuggets. I'm in for it!! #loveya #2020." [sic]

MORE: Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn opens up about terrifying hospital dash

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.