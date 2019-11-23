The sweet story behind how Strictly's Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice started dating

Ashley Roberts first opened up about her blossoming romance with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Giovanni Pernice in January. The Pussycat Dolls star confirmed to Weekend magazine that she was "seeing" 28-year-old Giovanni, but refused to be pressed about how their relationship began. The former Strictly star confessed: "It’s just starting now! This is when it’s starting, but it’s still early days!" Ashley then confirmed: "Yes we are seeing each other. And now the show is done we can spend a bit more time together. We’re getting to know each other, and it’s nice."

The pair sure did get to know each other after Ashley's comments as both worked on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour together, which kicked off in Birmingham shortly after her interview. During the tour, the couple were pictured cuddling up to each other backstage at the tour’s photocall further confirming the romance, but one person who didn’t see the relationship coming was judge Craig Revel Horwood. "No, you never can. Some of the chemistry on the show is real, some is just for the dancefloor," he said. "You never can tell."

Prior to Ashley's confession, Giovanni confirmed that they were dating during an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine. The professional dancer appeared on Lorraine to chat about a new tour, Here Come the Boys, along with his co-stars, Aljaz Skorjanec and Gorka Marquez. During their talk, the show's host Lorraine Kelly asked him about Ashley, and he replied: "We have yes [been on holiday]. We spent time together yes." Lorraine then wished him good luck with his relationship, to which he sweetly replied: "Thank you, thank you."

However, since these comments, the couple have been very public about their relationship both on social media and in the press, often posting loved-up selfies and appreciation posts about each other on their Insatgram accounts. Ashley officially confirmed their couple status in October with an adorable couple snap declaring: "Mio fidanzato. Aka my boyfriend. #happynationboyfriendday #hecute #amoremio." Giovanni recently took their relationship a step further and publicly confessed his love for Ashley in a heartfelt Instagram post that read: "I never thought anyone would ever make me smile, laugh and steal my heart as fast as you did !! I love you amore."

Giovanni and Ashley were first rumoured to have started dating during the Strictly Come Dancing live shows, but it wasn’t until the series came to an end that they confirmed that they were an item. Professional dancer Giovanni joined Ashley for a Christmas holiday together in Miami, where they also joined Aljaz Skorjanec and his wife Janette Manrara for dinner.

STORY: Janette Manrara shares first social media snap of Ashley and Giovanni

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.