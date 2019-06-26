Ashley Roberts briefly reunited with Strictly's Giovanni Pernice - and she's never looked happier! The Strictly Come Dancing lovebirds have been dating since December

Ashley Roberts looked very much on cloud nine as she reunited with her boyfriend, Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice, this week. The couple, who appeared to confirm their romance in December after last year's series of Strictly, have been spending time apart due to their work commitments; the Pussycat Dolls singer has landed a role in West End show Waitress, while Giovanni is travelling the UK on his Here Come the Boys tour. Taking to her Instagram page to share two adorable photos, Ashley gushed: "He came to visit." To which her boyfriend replied, "Miss ya already." [sic]

Fans rushed to post lovely comments, with many referring to them as "couple goals". One follower stated: "You two are adorable!!" Another added: "Aw lovely pic. Fab couple." [sic] A third post read: "You seem so well matched and so brill to see Ashley so happy." Another fan remarked: "Omg you guys are the cutest people in the world, love how supportive you are of each other AWHH." [sic]

The lovebirds met after Ashley starred on the BBC show last year, but their romance only came to light in January. During a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain, Ashley was grilled by Piers Morgan about the level of commitment between them. "Are you worried about him dancing with some hot woman, if he gets placed with whoever it may be?" Piers asked about the upcoming series. Laughing, Ashley replied: "That is a good question, but I do trust him." The singer, 37, also explained: "We had a romance on the show, it evolved into something so much bigger after that. I feel like we have a real connection, he's supportive and he's so excited I'm doing Waitress. He said, 'I'm gonna be there on the 17th June for the first night.'"

Ashley was first rumoured to be dating pro dancer Giovanni at the end of December, just a few weeks after Strictly wrapped. At the time, Ashley denied the reports, telling HELLO! magazine: "Everybody hangs out. We're a good group of people and everybody supports each other but he and I are just friends. I have been really busy and this show has been taking up a lot of time – that has been my main focus."

