He has much more free time on his hands now that he's been voted out of Strictly Come Dancing, and Giovanni Pernice knows exactly how he wants to fill it – with his gorgeous girlfriend Ashley Roberts. The couple enjoyed a fun date night in London on Thursday for Marvel's Avengers Virgin Media Gameplay event at Victoria House. Giovanni and Ashley even channelled their inner Posh and Becks and wore matching black polo neck jumpers! Ashley added a bright pink coat and a pair of amazing PVC leopard print trousers, while the Strictly pro teamed his with a smart grey suit.

Ashley recently opened up about the possibility of starting a family with Giovanni in the future." I guess my biological clock should be ticking," the 37-year-old told You magazine. "You see these headlines warning you only have so much time and it puts stuff in your head, so I was worried about all that last year. But then I was like, 'I'm not even gonna put that out into the universe; if children are meant to be, they're meant to be."

Ashley and Giovanni enjoyed a mid-week date

The former Pussycat Dolls singer went on to admit that motherhood wasn't top of her priorities at the moment, explaining to the magazine: "Now I'm too busy to think about it. Let's see what next year has in store and take it bit by bit. I feel young inside and if things don't work out timing-wise, there's adoption, there are other avenues I can take."

The couple have been dating since the end of 2018

Ashley and 28-year-old Giovanni were first romantically linked at the end of last year, having met on Strictly Come Dancing – Ashley was partnered with Pasha Kovalev, who is expecting his first baby with Rachel Riley, while Giovanni danced with Faye Tozer. The singer explained that while there was undeniable chemistry between the pair, her focus at the time was not on a romance. "We had chemistry doing the show and we were communicating but - I'm not just saying this - I was really focused on Strictly, so I said to Giovanni, 'I can't deny there's something going on, but can we wait until the show's done to find out if it's going anywhere?'" she revealed.

