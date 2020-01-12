Jennifer Garner's son Samuel presented his mum with a very sweet gift over the weekend, but the Hollywood star was in two minds about what to think of it! The 13 Going on 30 actress posted a picture on her Instagram account of a pretend cheque that her seven-year-old had drawn out for her, which valued her at the very precise amount of $168.42 (£128.91). While Jennifer was touched by her little boy's sweet gesture, she didn't know quite what to think about the figure he had chosen. In the caption, the mother-of-three wrote: "Apparently, birthing and raising someone is valued at $168.42. I guess I should keep my day job." Adorably, Samuel had filled out the cheque adding: "Being my mama," as the reasoning for giving Jennifer the pretend money.

Jennifer Garner's son Samuel gave her the sweetest present - but she was surprised by the value of the cheque!

The star's fans were quick to comment on just how cute Samuel's gesture was, with one writing: "If not money, love is the best reward. Sam seems like a sweet angel though, thinking about paying his mama. I'm sure $168.42 is a lot for him," while another wrote: "I love that you are teaching him how to write a cheque! My 18-year-old daughter can't even do that." A third joked: "Add several zeros to the end!! But he's a sweet boy!" Jennifer shares Samuel and daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck. While the pair are no longer together, they are often pictured out with their children, and have maintained a good relationship. Ben publicly praised Jennifer's parenting skills by paying tribute to her last Mother's Day, dedicating a post to her and his own mother.

Jennifer with her three children on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

While Jennifer has many projects on the go, her priority is being a mum. The star recently spoke out about parenthood during an annual conference, INBOUND, held by HubSpot in Boston, where she was a panellist in October. She said of motherhood: "I really can't complain about my kids. They're pretty awesome. They humour me. But I have chilled out and stopped trying to be my mum." On having learnt to balance work and family life, she added: "It used to be [just] what you can get, first. You're just so grateful to have a job, and leave the restaurant. And then it's what job would fit in the hiatus of Alias, and be just something different from what I was doing nine months a year. And then it became about how to surprise myself. I'm always driven by writing, so I do quirkier movies more than big, bold ones. Then it became about my kids' schedule, and being pregnant and nursing and where my husband was working, and how to fit it all in. And now it's whether they can shoot in LA while my kids are in school."

