Jennifer Lopez wows fans with short hair in stunning new photoshoot

Jennifer Lopez has been unveiled as the face for the Versace 2020 campaign and shared a series of pictures from the shoot on her Instagram account over the weekend. The Hustlers actress, 50, looked incredible dressed in various ensembles, including a tropical printed suit replicating her famous Grammys dress, along with a black crop top teamed with an asymmetric mini skirt. What's more, J-Lo rocked a far shorter hairstyle – something fans adored. The star's brunette hair was styled wet and was sleeked back, and many followers were quick to comment on her look. One wrote: "Love the shorter hair," while another wrote: "Your hair looks amazing, love it short!" A third praised the mother-of-two for breaking stereotypes and embracing her age, adding: "Holy smoke J-Lo, you just keep going and breaking all the stereotypes. 50+ is no longer an issue! Love that you styled with shorter hair."

Jennifer Lopez looked incredible with short hair in the Versace 2020 campaign

The star had modelled for Versace on the catwalk during Milan Fashion Week, where she closed the Spring 2020 show in September wearing a replica of her iconic Grammys dress that she had worn to the awards ceremony in 2000. When J-Lo wore the dress at the time, it was so searched for that it led to the invention of Google Images, so it was only right that Versace chose to pay homage to her by making the singer the face of the 2020 campaign. Donatella Versace has remained close friends with J-Lo, and shared her delight at having the star fronting Versace's collection. She shared the official campaign video which featured the star's Grammy's dress being searched for on Google, and wrote: "I'm so excited I can finally reveal the face of Versace's Spring Summer 2020 Advertising Campaign – J-LO!"

MORE: The Queen steps out to attend church in Sandringham - but her visit is different from usual

J-Lo in her famous Versace Grammys dress in 2000

The last few years have just been getting better and better for J-Lo. Most recently, she stepped out on the red carpet with fiancé Alex Rodriguez to attend the Golden Globe Awards, where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Hustlers. While the star didn't win, she received mass support from her fans and family, especially A-Rod, who paid a heartfelt tribute to his future wife on social media following the ceremony. The sportsman wrote about how Jennifer was a winner in his eyes and the eyes of all her fans, and that she didn't need an award to prove this.

READ: Who will take part in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle crisis talks?

As well as planning for her wedding with A-Rod, Jennifer is getting ready to co-headline the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira in February. This is something that the star has been dreaming of throughout her career, with proud fiancé A-Rod telling Today shortly after the news was announced: "It has been a dream her whole life and she's been close a few times. When we got that call from [NFL commissioner] Roger Goodell and the league and Jay-Z, we were thrilled and she was in tears."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.