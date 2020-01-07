Jennifer Garner's middle daughter Seraphina celebrated her eleventh birthday on Monday, and her mum was feeling sentimental as she reflected on her little girl growing older. Taking to Instagram, the 13 Going on 30 actress shared a video of a baby otter and its mother which was accompanied to Taylor Swift's song Never Grow Up. Alongside the footage, Jennifer wrote: "I'm crushed by sentimentality today – a new year, a birthday for my middle daughter. And now these otters?! Not to mention @taylorswift. I'm just going to go back to bed, it's too much for this old mama. (Never Grow Up - Taylor Swift)." Fans were quick to relate to how Jennifer was feeling, with one writing: "Oh my gosh! Wait until one of your babies goes to college," while another commented: "This is priceless and exactly how I feel. They grow up so fast! Happy birthday to your sweet girl."

Jennifer Garner was feeling emotional as she reflected on her daughter growing up

Seraphina is Jennifer's middle child, and has an older sister, Violet, 14, and a younger brother, Samuel, seven. The Hollywood star shares her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, and the pair have remained on good terms following their divorce. The pair never share photos of their children on social media in order to protect their privacy, but occasionally give insights into their family life. Jennifer often refers to funny incidents relating to her kids on Instagram, while Ben paid tribute to his children on Father's Day in June. The star shared a photo of a drawing of a 'Best dad' rosette that had been given to him by his son, and another card which read: "Celebrating Papa Affleck," and wrote: "Happy Father's Day to all the father figures out there. I am so lucky that these three incredible humans call me Dad."

The 13 Going on 30 actress with her children, parents and sisters at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Jennifer recently revealed that while it may seem that she is a cool mum, her children think differently. The actress opened up about her family during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she spoke about her new Netflix film, Yes Day. The star admitted that she has been doing a "yes day" with her own brood for a few years, which is something they love, despite thinking that their mum isn’t so fun the rest of the year around. When talking about Yes Day, based on the children's book by the late Amy Krouse Rosenthal, she said: "It's about a mum who one day of the year says 'yes' all day long, and if you're like me, I kill the fun. I am so lame. I say no to everything. They call me 'The Dragon.'"

The star continued: "So, on one day a year, I just say 'yes,'" which literally applies to anything, even if her kids say, "We want pizza with ice cream for breakfast, or with toothpaste." The actress also revealed that while her oldest daughter Violet, and son Samuel, have very different ideas on what defines "fun", the one thing they bond over is joking with their mum – normally at her expense!

