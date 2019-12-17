Jennifer Garner has the sweetest relationship with her children! The 13 Going on 30 actress admitted to feeling emotional at the start of the week after her son Samuel made the sweetest promise to her during a car ride back from their trip to Disney on Ice. The star took to Instagram to share a video of their ride home, where she opened up about the show. In the caption, she wrote: "I asked my seven-year-old son if he would always be my date to @disneyonice. 'Always, mum. Even when I'm a grown-up.'" The star accompanied her little boy's words with a crying emoji and a love heart. Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Gosh, he is such a blessing! Love him and love you," while another added: "Heart melted, and he isn't even my son. That' so precious."

Jennifer Garner revealed her son's sweet promise to her

The actress shares Samuel and daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, ten, with ex-husband Ben Affleck. The pair have remained on good terms since their divorce and are often pictured out together. Most recently, they were seen going to church with all three of their children on Sunday morning. Earlier in the year, Ben paid tribute to Jennifer on Mother's Day and shared a lovely photo of her and his own mother on Instagram. He wrote next to it: "Happy Mother's Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love." While Jennifer and Ben are often pictured out and about with their children, the pair are notoriously private about their family lives on social media, and choose not to post pictures of their kids on Instagram.

The Hollywood star is a doting mum to her three children

The actress has previously spoken out about the privacy battle she and many other Hollywood stars went to court about a few years ago, which helped ensure that the paparazzi kept their distance from their children after they were constantly being hounded on a daily basis. The star opened up about the experience while talking on David Tennant's podcast, and explained that with the help of Halle Berry they managed to change the law. Jennifer also revealed that during the inquest – which saw the law change so that paparazzi now have to wait in line – her daughter, who was six at the time, got up and spoke about the experience from a child's perspective.

She recalled: "We had all the lawmakers and police officers and people who help us enforce the law come over to our house. And then my daughter got up and made a speech – which nobody has ever seen – but about the experience, I think she was about six, and the experience of being a little girl and what it's like from a kid's perspective. And that was one of those proudest ever moments in your life for her to be so articulate about it."

