Jennifer Garner was feeling festive even after the big day on Friday after digging out a childhood photo of herself posing with Santa Clause at her primary school, which she shared on Instagram. The Hollywood actress looked adorable dressed in a handmade Christmas jumper which had been made by her mum, while her brunette hair was styled in bunches tied with red ribbon. Jennifer even had an edgy fringe, although fans were still able to spot her from the rest of her school friends thanks to her trademark dimples. In the caption, the mother-of-three wrote: "Flashback Friday – Santa came to Oakwood Elementary. My mum made the jumpers. I had appropriate footwear." Fans were quick to comment on the cute photo, with one writing: "Recognise that smile anywhere," while another added: "You can tell it's you! Those dimples!"

Jennifer Garner shared a sweet throwback photo of herself rocking a fringe

Throughout the festive season, Jennifer has been making magical memories for her three children, Violet, 14, Seraphina, ten, and Samuel, seven. The star recently shared a picture of some snowman shaped cakes that she had made for their snack, and created a special Christmas card for her family and friends which featured three children building snowmen in the snow. The actress even decorated her chicken pen – which she keeps in her garden – with fairy lights. Sharing a photo of it on Instagram, Jennifer captioned the post: "My ladies wanted me to relay: their halls are bedecked."

The Hollywood star with her three children

The star often shares snippets of her personal life on Instagram and has an impressive 7.3 million followers. Jennifer recently revealed that while it may seem that she is a cool mum, her children think differently. The actress opened up about her family during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she spoke about her new Netflix film, Yes Day. The star admitted that she has been doing a "yes day" with her own brood for a few years, which is something they love, despite thinking that their mum isn’t so fun the rest of the year around. When talking about Yes Day, based on the children's book by the late Amy Krouse Rosenthal, she said: "It's about a mum who one day of the year says 'yes' all day long, and if you're like me, I kill the fun. I am so lame. I say no to everything. They call me 'The Dragon,'" she joked.

Jennifer continued: "So, on one day a year, I just say 'yes,'" which literally applies to anything, even if her kids say, 'We want pizza with ice cream for breakfast, or with toothpaste.'" The actress also revealed that while her oldest daughter Violet, and son Samuel, have very different ideas on what defines "fun", the one thing they bond over is joking with their mum – normally at her expense! Jennifer shares her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, and the pair have remained on good terms since their divorce.

