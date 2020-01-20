Strictly's Kevin Clifton is every inch the doting boyfriend as he cheers on Stacey Dooley during tour The couple won Strictly in 2018

Kevin Clifton is one proud boyfriend! The Strictly Come Dancing professional cheered on his girlfriend Stacey Dooley as she took to the stage to host the nationwide tour in Birmingham over the weekend. Taking to his Instagram page to congratulate his partner, Kevin gushed: "So proud of @sjdooley hosting the @bbcstrictly live arena tour. Smashing it and nailing the aesthetics." He also shared a series of videos, showing the presenter speaking to the audience, whilst he could be heard shouting, "woo," on several occasions.

Kevin Clifton shared this snap of Stacey Dooley from the tour

Stacey, 32, has joined some of the 2019 cast of Strictly for the tour which kicked off in Birmingham on Thursday and concludes in London's 02 Arena on 9 February. Her hosting gig comes one year after she lifted up the glitterball trophy with Kevin. The couple are notoriously private about their relationship but publicly support each other on social media. In July, Kevin spoke about their relationship after being quizzed by host Ruth Langsford. Trying to remain coy about their romance, Kevin said: "Yes, yes all good! All good." He then joked: "Look at this, straight into the personal life!" Ruth replied: "You're smiling, that's all I need to know." He then repeated that their new relationship was "all good".

Stacey and Kevin started dating after they were paired up on the BBC show in 2018; they confirmed their romance a short while after Stacey's ex Sam Tucknott gave a tell-all interview in March. Although they have remained quiet, the journalist told The Guardian in July: "Kev and I have agreed not to go into too much detail about our private lives because you can’t really indulge that and then ask for privacy."

"That's why we've turned down interviews that have offered us tens of thousands of pounds," she explained. However, Stacey was full of praise when probed further about her boyfriend. "What I am happy to say is Kev's amazing, I'm happy, life happens, I've got an amazing career and I’m very lucky," she commented. Stacey split from personal trainer Sam after five years together following her Strictly victory.

