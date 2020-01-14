Louise Redknapp has revealed she is still not on talking terms with her former Strictly Come Dancing partner Kevin Clifton. The pair, who reached the Strictly final in 2017, shocked fans when they unfollowed each other on social media last year - just months after the professional dancer confirmed his romance with his 2018 partner Stacey Dooley. During a new interview with Fabulous Magazine, Louise confessed that it has been "ages" since she last heard from Kevin.

Louise Redknapp reached the 2017 Strictly final with Kevin Clifton

"It's one of those things," she explained. "Obviously we were great friends and you try and keep in touch with everybody, but it's a working environment and afterwards everyone goes and does their own thing. So it's not in a bad way and I wish him all the luck." In April, Louise first revealed that the pair had unfollowed each other on social media, telling The Sun: "I haven't spoken to him for a long time. Most probably since the show started. Not since last year."

READ: Justin Trudeau addresses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's move to Canada

WATCH: Louise Redknapp answers our quickfire questions

The 45-year-old then added that she doesn't watch Strictly and hasn't kept in touch with any of her dance co-stars, apart from Judge Rinder. Of his romance with Stacey - which was confirmed at the time - Louise commented: "It's really hard to pass judgment when you don't know someone's situation. I haven't spoken to Kevin in a long, long time and I've never met Stacey, so I have no idea."

MORE: Linda Robson thanks Loose Women cast after opening up about OCD battle

Meanwhile, her marriage to Jamie Redknapp unravelled after her appearance on the hit BBC show. Since their separation in 2017, Louise and Jamie have remained on good terms and even reunited at their former marital home to celebrate their oldest son Charley's 15th birthday in July. Asked about her relationship with her ex, with whom she shares two sons with, Louise added: "I adore him and always will. Jamie was the absolute love of my life. I guess I was happy to be invisible for a little while, but at the same time I felt I was becoming less and less of a person. And being less and less visible was kind of hard to take when I used to be a pop star."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.