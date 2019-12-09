Strictly star Kevin Clifton shares unseen video with girlfriend Stacey Dooley The Strictly pro met his girlfriend when they were partnered together in the 2018 series of the BBC One dance show

Strictly Come Dancing pro Kevin Clifton not only won the 2018 series of the BBC One dance show, but found love in the process after being partnered with now-girlfriend Stacey Dooley. And over the weekend, the professional dancer took a trip down memory lane as he reminisced about their days training together. Taking to Instagram, he shared a backstage video that had been filmed while the pair were rehearsing their Charleston dance. They looked like they were having a great time as they perfected their moves ahead of the live show, with Kevin even mimicking the show's voice-over artist before they started dancing, and could be heard saying: "Dancing the Charleston, it's Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton."

Kevin Clifton shared an unseen backstage video from his time dancing with Stacey Dooley

Kevin is no doubt missing Stacey, who has been travelling around the world for work since October. The documentary maker has been in South Korea, the United States and most recently Denmark, where she has been sharing festive pictures of her stay in Copenhagen. While they have been apart for a while, the loved-up couple enjoyed a few hours together in November when Stacey was in the UK for the evening in between her travels. The star went straight to the Blackpool Ballroom where Strictly were performing that evening, and reunited with Kevin and the rest of the pro dancers. Both Stacey and Kevin are notoriously private about their relationship but have been publicly supporting each other on social media over the last few weeks. Most recently, Kevin praised his girlfriend on Instagram after she was named in the Radio Times Top 100 for 2019.

MORE: What Meghan Markle will be buying Prince Harry for Christmas - see her gift guide ideas

Kevin and Stacey went on to with the 2018 series of Strictly

Kevin and Stacey are one of three couples who got together after appearing on the 2018 series of Strictly. While their chemistry was evident during the show, their relationship wasn't confirmed until the following year, after Stacey's ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott gave a series of tell-all interviews to the press. The couple have kept their romance low-key ever since although they have been seen out in public together on a number of occasions.

READ: Peter Andre makes surprise parenting confession about daughter Princess

In May, they took their relationship to the next level by stepping out hand-in-hand during a low-key outing in London. Kevin then spoke about Stacey during an interview on This Morning in July after being quizzed about their relationship by host Ruth Langsford. Trying to remain coy about their romance, Kevin said: "Yes, yes all good! All good." He then joked: "Look at this, straight into the personal life!" Ruth replied: "You're smiling, that's all I need to know." He then repeated that their new relationship was "all good".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.