Strictly's Kevin Clifton pokes fun at girlfriend Stacey Dooley after she posts snap with 'hot' male pro

Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton is no doubt missing Stacey Dooley as they spend some time apart due to their busy schedules. But making sure she isn't far from his mind, the professional dancer was quick to comment on one of Stacey's recent Instagram pictures, which sees the presenter posing up a storm alongside a backing dancer from the nationwide tour - Jake Leigh. Alonsgide the photo, Stacey gushed: "Please don't do on about his cheek bones… obsesssssssed with this KING (Ps. Alright Stace, we've seen the dress....)" [sic]

While many Strictly pros heaped praise on the snap, Kevin cheekily quipped: "So hot. And you Stace [heart eyes emoji]." Stacey, 32, has joined the 2019 cast of Strictly on this year's live tour as the host, while Kevin is preparing to star in the West End production of The Wedding Singer. The 37-year-old pro posted a picture of himself outside a building with the show's poster, and he wrote: "It's happening! The Wedding Singer: @rhiannonchesterman @troubadourwpark Jan 30th - March 1st. Come see us!" His doting girlfriend simply said she was "so proud" of him.

Both Stacey and Kevin are notoriously private about their relationship but publicly support each other on social media. In July, Kevin spoke about their relationship after being quizzed by host Ruth Langsford. Trying to remain coy about their romance, Kevin said: "Yes, yes all good! All good." He then joked: "Look at this, straight into the personal life!" Ruth replied: "You're smiling, that's all I need to know." He then repeated that their new relationship was "all good".

The couple started dating after they were paired up on the BBC show in 2018; they confirmed their romance a short while after Stacey's ex Sam Tucknott gave a tell-all interview in March. Although they have remained quiet, the journalist told The Guardian in July: "Kev and I have agreed not to go into too much detail about our private lives because you can’t really indulge that and then ask for privacy."

"That's why we've turned down interviews that have offered us tens of thousands of pounds," she explained. However, Stacey was full of praise when probed further about her boyfriend. "What I am happy to say is Kev's amazing, I'm happy, life happens, I've got an amazing career and I’m very lucky," she commented. Stacey split from personal trainer Sam after five years together following her Strictly victory.

